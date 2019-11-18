Forward Madison announces team-branded potato for sale as merchandise

MADISON, Wis. - Forward Madison FC announced Monday the latest item of merchandise being sold on its website: a team-branded potato.

The Flamingos have sold merchandise in every state except Idaho, according to a news release.

"We got our 49th state last weekend, so we had to do something to fill in the last empty spot on the map," merchandise manager Chase Eagan said. "I think Idahoans won't be able to resist our team-branded potatoes."

The potatoes, which are the state vegetable of Idaho, are available on the team's website for $1.50.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.