Equipment PHOTO CAPTION: The Fort McCoy, Wis., Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Commemorative Area is the location of the post’s annual open house on Armed Forces Day, May 20, 2023. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
FORT MCCOY, Wis. -- An annual tradition will return to Fort McCoy on May 20, Army officials announced Monday.
The base will open its doors to the public for its free Armed Forces Day Open House. Attendees will have a chance to see the History Center, World War II-era buildings, Equipment Park and Veterans Memorial Plaza.
There are also planned bus tours a chance to get personalized ID tags and an appearance by a Wisconsin National Guard helicopter. Fort McCoy staff and units will be on hand to explain what their jobs are.
Guests looking to attend the open house should enter through Gate 15 off Highway 21 between Sparta and Tomah. Signs will be set up along Highway 21 to direct vehicles. Adults should bring a photo ID and proof of insurance.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.