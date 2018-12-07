Fort McCoy honors President Bush with 21-gun artillery salute
SPARTA, Wis. - Soldiers stationed at Fort McCoy honored former President George H. W. Bush with a 21-gun artillery salute Thursday.
The 41st president of the United States was remembered at his second memorial service Thursday as the country remembered him as an honorable statesman.
Those stationed at Fort McCoy paid their respects as the guns were fired at one-minute intervals around noon.
The former president was buried on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas. Army installations around the world joined in the 21-gun salute.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Dane County Humane Society warns of wildlife lead poisoning
- Fort McCoy honors President Bush with 21-gun artillery salute
- UW Veterinary Care clinic could find vaccine for cancer in dogs, and possibly humans
- Activists demand transparency on inmate deaths at Wisconsin prisons
- Bomb threats made aboard Greyhound bus bound from Milwaukee
- Juda School partners with UW to reduce carbon footprint