Fort McCoy honors President Bush with 21-gun artillery salute

SPARTA, Wis. - Soldiers stationed at Fort McCoy honored former President George H. W. Bush with a 21-gun artillery salute Thursday.

The 41st president of the United States was remembered at his second memorial service Thursday as the country remembered him as an honorable statesman.

Those stationed at Fort McCoy paid their respects as the guns were fired at one-minute intervals around noon.

The former president was buried on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas. Army installations around the world joined in the 21-gun salute.

