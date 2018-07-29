Fort Atkinson police looking for father missing since Monday who took 3 children against wife's will
Police say father threatened to go to China
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. - Fort Atkinson police say they are looking for a father that took three children against the wishes of his wife and has not been seen since Monday.
A statewide crime alert sent Saturday evening says Hui Zhu was last seen on Monday at 2 a.m. The release says that Zhu phoned his wife Meixin Lin Monday at 10 a.m. and stated he was at O'Hare airport in Chicago and was going to take his three children to China. The release said Lin asked Zhu if he wanted her to pick the children up so he could go to China alone and he disconnected the call.
Police say they confirmed the father and children never boarded a flight.
Police say Zhu left in a 2015 white Ford F-150 with Wisconsin plate LH4873 with $7,000 and the children's birth certificates, and that the vehicle was last seen in the state of West Virginia on Wednesday.
Authorities are now looking for Zhu and his 3 children, 3-month-old Elina Zhu, 3-year-old Evelyn Zhu and 11-year-old Jefferson Zhu.
The alert said that Hui Zhu had "declining mental health issues" and had been very paranoid in the days leading up to the disappearance.
Anyone with information about Zhu and the children is asked to call the Fort Atkinson Police Department at 920-563-7777 immediately.
