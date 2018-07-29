Fort Atkinson police looking for father missing since Monday who took 3 children against wife's will

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. - Fort Atkinson police say they are looking for a father that took three children against the wishes of his wife and has not been seen since Monday.

A statewide crime alert sent Saturday evening says Hui Zhu was last seen on Monday at 2 a.m. The release says that Zhu phoned his wife Meixin Lin Monday at 10 a.m. and stated he was at O'Hare airport in Chicago and was going to take his three children to China. The release said Lin asked Zhu if he wanted her to pick the children up so he could go to China alone and he disconnected the call.

Police say they confirmed the father and children never boarded a flight.

Police say Zhu left in a 2015 white Ford F-150 with Wisconsin plate LH4873 with $7,000 and the children's birth certificates, and that the vehicle was last seen in the state of West Virginia on Wednesday.

Authorities are now looking for Zhu and his 3 children, 3-month-old Elina Zhu, 3-year-old Evelyn Zhu and 11-year-old Jefferson Zhu.

PHOTOS: Here are the children who have gone missing after father took them against wife's will Photo via Fort Atkinson Police Department Jefferson Zhu: 11-years-old boy with black hair and brown eyes. Jefferson is 4 feet 8 inches, and weighs 88 pounds. [ + - ] Photo via Fort Atkinson Police Department Elina Zhu: 3-months old girl with brown eyes and brown hair. 2 feet tall and weighs 14 pounds. [ + - ] Photo via Fort Atkinson Police Department Evelyn Zhu: 3-years-old girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 3 feet 8 inches and weighs 50 pounds. [ + - ] Photo via Fort Atkinson Police Department Hui Zhu is the father of the previous three children. He is 35-years-old with black hair and dark eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 130 pounds. [ + - ]

The alert said that Hui Zhu had "declining mental health issues" and had been very paranoid in the days leading up to the disappearance.

Anyone with information about Zhu and the children is asked to call the Fort Atkinson Police Department at 920-563-7777 immediately.

