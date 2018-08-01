News

Former Wisconsin airman resentenced in double homicide case

Posted: August 01, 2018 12:12 PM CDT

Updated: August 01, 2018 12:12 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. - A former senior airman from southwest Wisconsin has been spared the death penalty for a second time on a double homicide conviction and will instead spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that a military panel last month resentenced Andrew Witt to life in prison without parole in connection to the deaths of a fellow airman and his wife.

The 36-year-old was convicted of murder and sentenced to death in 2005. But a military appeals court vacated the ruling in 2016, and returned the case to a lower court.

Witt's attorney says the life sentence was delivered last month, but prosecutors again sought the death penalty.

Maj. Christopher Goewert says the defense presented evidence of a traumatic brain injury that Witt suffered months before the attack.

