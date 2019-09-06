Former UW-Whitewater chancellor approved for paid leave

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Officials say the former UW-Whitewater chancellor who resigned from her position and was set to return to teaching has been approved for paid leave, although the circumstances are unclear.

Beverly Kopper resigned last winter over allegations of her husband's sexual harassment. The University of Wisconsin System agreed to pay Kopper at her chancellor's salary over an eight-month period this year, amounting to about $162,000. She was preparing to return to a full teaching schedule at a reduced salary.

The State Journal reports that UW-Whitewater spokesman Jeff Angileri and UW System spokesman Mark Pitsch declined to give details of Kopper's leave or when it began, saying that it was a personnel matter.

Calls and emails to Kopper's attorney, Ray Cotton, and emails to Kopper's university address were not returned to the newspaper.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.