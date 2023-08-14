A former University of Wisconsin-Madison student who pleaded guilty in 2018 to multiple felony charges related to a series of sexual assaults of female students has been ordered committed in Minnesota as a sexually dangerous person.
The Minneapolis-based Star Tribune first reported Monday morning that Alec Cook, 27, had been taken into custody following a ruling that he should be civilly committed. Hennepin County jail records show Cook was in custody as of Saturday evening.
A 250-page order in the case, filed late Friday, concluded "there is clear and convincing evidence to support the civil commitment of [Cook] as a Sexually Dangerous Person (SDP), and not as a Sexual Psychopathic Personality (SPP)."
"Up to the point in which he was caught in Wisconsin, [Cook] engaged in a course of harmful sexual conduct over a year and half, which was due to a diagnosis of a sexual, personality, or other mental disorder or dysfunction. As a result, [Cook] is likely to engage in acts of harmful sexual conduct unless all of his disorders can be appropriately treated," the order continued, adding Cook " has failed to demonstrate that he has made sufficient progress in sex offender treatment."
Cook, of Edina, Minnesota, had faced nearly two dozen charges ranging from sexual assault to strangulation and stalking stemming from numerous assaults while a UW-Madison student.