A former University of Wisconsin-Madison student who pleaded guilty in 2018 to multiple felony charges related to a series of sexual assaults of female students has been ordered committed in Minnesota as a sexually dangerous person.

MINNEAPOLIS -- A former University of Wisconsin-Madison student who pleaded guilty in 2018 to multiple felony charges related to a series of sexual assaults of female students has been ordered committed in Minnesota as a sexually dangerous person.

The Minneapolis-based Star Tribune first reported Monday morning that Alec Cook, 27, had been taken into custody following a ruling that he should be civilly committed. Hennepin County jail records show Cook was in custody as of Saturday evening.