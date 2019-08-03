Jury deliberates in Quintez Cephus trial following testimony of 'consensual threesome'

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A jury will now decide the fate of former UW Badger football player Quintez Cephus, after closing arguments were made Friday afternoon.

The jury has the power to decide #Cephus 's fate. The decision now rests in their hands. #News3Now — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) August 2, 2019

Prosecutors continued to make the case in Dane County Court Friday that two women were victims of sexual assault, and had nothing to gain by making up claims of rape.

Defense attorneys claimed the stories were inconsistent and that the victims consented to sex with Cephus with words and actions throughout the night.

Closing arguments cont.



PROSECUTION: says rape doesn't need to be on camera for victim to be believed.

DEFENSE: says victims consented with words and actions throughout the night. — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) August 2, 2019

The closing arguments follow Cephus telling a jury Friday that he had a "consensual threesome" with the two women who have accused him of sexually assaulting them.

Cephus has been on trial all this week, with both women testifying that they were intoxicated and did not consent to having sex with Cephus in April of 2018.

Cephus took the stand Friday morning, telling the court that one of the victims told him "she wanted to go to my apartment to have a sleepover."

He said one of the women was dancing with him and trying to kiss him at a local bar, and when the two women came to his apartment, one went to his room and took all her clothes off.

Cephus said the second woman followed him in and "they never said 'stop.'"

Cephus tells the courtroom that one of the victims went straight into his room when they got to his apt. from the bars and took all her clothes off. He says the other girl followed him into his room and they "never said stop." — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) August 2, 2019

Both of Cephus' accusers have said that they don't remember meeting Cephus at a Madison bar or details of the alleged assault. One of the victims described waking up and being confused as to why she was naked or how she and the other woman got into Cephus’ apartment.

On Thursday, UW football player Danny Davis testified in court, admitting to taking photos of the two women who say Cephus sexually assaulted them.

Davis and Cephus are former teammates.

During his testimony, Davis called his actions a “big mistake".

Cephus said he was excited that he just had a "concensual threesome" and says it was his fault for asking Davis to take the photo of the girls, and believes the photo led to the reason "I am here today." — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) August 2, 2019

Cephus said in court Friday that he asked Davis to come into the room because he was excited that he just had a "consensual threesome" and said the photo is "the reason I am here today."

Davis also testified that he didn't think the women were that intoxicated or that Cephus had raped the women.

The prosecution is trying to prove the women were too drunk to consent to a sexual relationship.

News 3 Now has a reporter in court and will update this story throughout the day.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.