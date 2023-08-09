A former Sun Prairie police officer and current state law enforcement agent was arrested Wednesday after allegedly sexually assaulting a student while employed as a school resource officer, the Madison Police Department said.

34-year-old Lamont Crockett was arrested on a tentative charge of sexual assault of a child by a school staff person, according to an incident report. The Madison Police Department's Special Victims Unit has been investigating the incident, which was reported recently but happened several years ago in Madison.