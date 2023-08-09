A former Sun Prairie police officer and current state law enforcement agent was arrested Wednesday after allegedly sexually assaulting a student while employed as a school resource officer, the Madison Police Department said.
34-year-old Lamont Crockett was arrested on a tentative charge of sexual assault of a child by a school staff person, according to an incident report. The Madison Police Department's Special Victims Unit has been investigating the incident, which was reported recently but happened several years ago in Madison.
Officer Crockett's roles in law enforcement
Crockett currently works as an officer with the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation as a Medicaid investigator; the DOJ said in a statement that they placed him on administrative leave.
"These are serious charges, and the department is fully cooperating with Madison Police Department investigators," a DOJ spokesperson said. He is not currently allowed to access DOJ equipment or offices, a spokesperson added.
The Sun Prairie Police Department listed Crockett among its new hires in a 2015 annual report, touting his "extensive volunteer activities to include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Safe Walk and as a tutor here in Sun Prairie at Patrick Marsh Middle School." He is originally from Milwaukee, and had served prior to his time at SPD as a security officer for the University of Wisconsin Police Department.
Crockett is a graduate of UW-Madison, according to the SPD, and received his bachelors degree in legal studies, sociology, and certificates in criminal justice and African studies.
An active community youth mentor
Officer Crockett has been heavily involved in mentoring youth throughout his career as an SRO, police officer, and UWPD security officer, according to reviews of publicly available posts, reports, and other information.
A 2019 Facebook post from Sun Prairie police said he was a key organizer for a "mini police boot camp" for youth, ages 12 through 15. In another post, he's shown posing beside children for a school running event.