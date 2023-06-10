"What I hope to begin putting into place is implementing the programs that will make a difference in our criminal justice system, both for victims of crime but also those committing non-violent offenses," Mahoney said.
During his time as sheriff, Mahoney worked on the Criminal Justice Council alongside other city and county officials on how to improve the system.
"What's exciting here is that the County Board and the County Executive have created a department to actually put into effect some of the recommended outcomes of the Criminal Justice Council," said Mahoney.
For him, changing the criminal justice system starts with understanding the people in it.
"This is an opportunity to change the potential trajectory of young people intertwined in the criminal justice system and to really look at what the core fundamental reasons are for being involved," Mahoney said.
He says he's especially focused on mental health and addiction.
"The driving force behind incarceration in the Dane County Jail, of roughly 16,000 people a year, was 80% of those individuals suffered from a drug or alcohol addiction," said Mahoney. "Across the country, our largest mental health institutions are our jails, and it's very unfortunate."
Mahoney says he's also excited to establish a community court, another restorative justice option for non-violent offenders.
"The community is most deeply impacted when a crime is committed, and sometimes that community impact can be lost in a sterile courtroom," Mahoney said. "Having the community involvement where they can explain what it means to be impacted by a member of our community involved in these activities."
Mahoney will lead the six-person department while the county conducts a nationwide search for a permanent director. But until they find one, Mahoney is more than happy to serve again.
"I'm looking forward to getting back into county government and being involved in criminal justice reforms, something I had a passion for throughout my tenure as sheriff," Mahoney said. "I look forward to placing my mark once again on the future of Dane County."
