Reedsburg school being converted to apartments

The exterior of a former school in Reedsburg that is being converted into apartments. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

REEDSBURG, Wis. -- If you've ever slept through class, you'll feel right at home sleeping in your new apartment at the South School Estates in Reedsburg. 

The former school, which owner Daniel DeBaets says was built in 1936, closed in 2017 after educating countless kindergarten through third graders. 

