REEDSBURG, Wis. -- If you've ever slept through class, you'll feel right at home sleeping in your new apartment at the South School Estates in Reedsburg.
The former school, which owner Daniel DeBaets says was built in 1936, closed in 2017 after educating countless kindergarten through third graders.
"We tried to keep the school house look with a little bit of an industrial," DeBaets said. "To save an old building, you got to find a way to make it useful."
"We went looking for a developer that would develop that into some kind of residential facility while enabling them to maintain that kind of historic integrity for the building," Tim Becker, Reedsburg's city administrator, said.
On top of leasing out 11 apartment units, the former gymnasium will become a public space for people in Reedsburg. DeBaets said he wants the building to be a unique living space for those who rent.
“We wanted to make it more of a community than just an apartment," he said. “It’s a little different feel you’ll see when you walk through.”
The owner and the city say the purpose for the development was to preserve part of Reedsburg's history, especially for the parts of the community who once spent time in its school's halls.
“I went to school here just like a lot of people," said Ivan Stenner, who used to work at the school. "I think it’s an awesome thing to take something like this and to transform it into basically a brand new building."
It's a trend that's happening more and more; the idea is to use existing spaces to preserve history and to address a need for housing.
"In town, all of our apartment complexes have wait lists right now," Becker said. "We wanted to find an appropriate use for that building, and residential is an appropriate use for that building, while it still maintained that structure in its current location."
DeBaets said one-bedroom units are filling up fast. They lease for $850 a month, and the tentative plan is to have leases start June 1.
"He took modern amenities and put it inside a traditional historic building like that," Becker said. "You kind of have the best of both worlds.”
The exterior of a former school in Reedsburg that is being converted into apartments. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
The exterior of a former school in Reedsburg that is being converted into apartments. WISC-TV/Channel3000.