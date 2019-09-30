Former nurse accused of hurting infants pleads guilty to all 19 counts

Dane County Sheriff's Office Christopher Kaphaem

MADISON, Wis. - The former nurse accused of hurting infants at Meriter Hospital last year pleaded guilty to all 19 counts Monday afternoon.

Christopher Kaphaem, 43, was a nurse for the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit. According to court records, he abused a total of 10 babies born at Meriter from March 2017 to February 2018. The infants suffered injuries ranging from bruises on their arms to fractured skulls.

Kaphaem faced 19 felony counts for child abuse.

When asked to describe the nature of his first charge, Kaphaem said he could not recall which infant was which. The judge responded by saying she read through the criminal complaint twice and was able to tell the infants apart.

Kaphaem will remain in jail until his sentencing. His bail has also been revoked.

