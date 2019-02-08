Former Middleton man receives prison time for bankruptcy fraud

MADISON, Wis. - Teddy Stevens, 45, formerly of Madison, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud Thursday.

Stevens defrauded the bankruptcy court and his creditors by making false statements on his bankruptcy documents and lying under oath at a bankruptcy hearing. He was attempting to shield real estate-related assets from the bankruptcy trustee.

At the bankruptcy hearing, Stevens provided a false address and falsely testified under oath that he had not sold, transferred, given away or otherwise disposed of any of his assets in the four years prior to filing. He also convinced another individual to provide false information to the bankruptcy court in an effort to conceal his real estate interests.

Stevens was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley. He said that Stevens’s actions were calculated and egregious.

The charges against Stevens were the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation. The Office of the United States Trustee in Madison assisted. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Duchemin served as the prosecuter in the case.

Stevens pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 7, 2018.

