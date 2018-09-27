Former Meriter Hospital nurse facing 19 felony charges for child abuse

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Christopher Kaphaem in court Sept. 27

MADISON, Wis. - A former Meriter Hospital nurse faces 19 felony counts of child abuse in connection with his work in a neonatal intensive care unit earlier this year.

Christopher Kaphaem, 43, is charged with multiple counts of intentional child abuse and abuse of a patient causing great bodily harm to multiple babies that were born at Meriter from March of 2017 to February of 2018.

#Breaking: former Meriter NICU nurse Christopher Kaphaem facing 19 counts of felony child abuse and intent to abuse patients. He was removed from Meriter following a criminal investigation into abuse of infant patients @uph_meriter in Feb. — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 27, 2018

News 3 first reported the investigation into the nurse's activities in February, when hospital officials discovered unexplained bruises on babies. Five babies were found to have injuries ranging from bruising on arms and legs to a broken arm and a skull fracture.

Kaphaem was suspended from UnityPoint Health-Meriter following the incident and his nursing license was suspended by the state .

In court Thursday, a judge ordered signature bond for Kaphaem and said he could have no contact with victims, victims' families or Meriter Hospital.

Multiple federal investigations have resulted.

Stay tuned to News 3 and Channel3000.com for more on this developing story.

