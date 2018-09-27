News

Former Meriter Hospital nurse facing 19 felony charges for child abuse

Posted: Sep 27, 2018 10:37 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2018 10:58 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A former Meriter Hospital nurse faces 19 felony counts of child abuse in connection with his work in a neonatal intensive care unit earlier this year. 

Christopher Kaphaem, 43, is charged with multiple counts of intentional child abuse and abuse of a patient causing great bodily harm to multiple babies that were born at Meriter from March of 2017 to February of 2018. 

News 3 first reported the investigation into the nurse's activities in February, when hospital officials discovered unexplained bruises on babies.  Five babies were found to have injuries ranging from bruising on arms and legs to a broken arm and a skull fracture. 

Kaphaem was suspended from UnityPoint Health-Meriter following the incident and his nursing license was suspended by the state

In court Thursday, a judge ordered signature bond for Kaphaem and said he could have no contact with victims, victims' families or Meriter Hospital. 

Multiple federal investigations have resulted.

Stay tuned to News 3 and Channel3000.com for more on this developing story. 
 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration