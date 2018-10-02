Former Madison police officer pleads guilty to drunken driving charge with child in car

Kelly Hoeft

MADISON, Wis. - A former Madison police officer pleaded guilty to a drunken driving charge, according to court records.

Kelly A. Hoeft pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-offense operating while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 16. A charge for operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration with a minor in the vehicle was dismissed.

A criminal complaint said someone called 911 after seeing Kelly Hoeft's car plow through some road signs last summer. Her blood alcohol content was at 0.27 and she had a child in the back seat, according to court documents.

Hoeft is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 7.