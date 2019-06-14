Former Madison police chief appointed to re-formed pardons board

MADISON, Wis. - A former Madison police chief has been appointed to the pardon advisory board by Gov. Tony Evers.

Noble Wray was one of eight members appointed to the board, Evers announced Thursday.

Evers has re-created Wisconsin's pardon board, fulfilling a campaign promise to once again consider granting pardons after Republican predecessor Scott Walker halted the process eight years ago.

"I've had an opportunity to talk to the governor directly. I know this means a lot to him," Wray said. "He also believes, and I think that's also part of the insight I bring, also making sure that while we're doing this that we're also keeping Wisconsin communities safe."

The board will review eligible applications and make recommendations to Evers on who should be granted a pardon, according to a news release by the governor's office.

"So we hope, number one, that we'll be able to deal with that pent-up demand, and, number two, we hope that we will meet the governor's goal of second chance redemption," Wray said.

Evers will only consider pardons, not commutations of prison sentences. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights that are lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office and hold certain professional licenses.

Under the new pardon process, people convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentences at least five years ago and have not committed any new crimes, according to the release.

Also, under Evers, anyone on the sex offender registry will be ineligible, a new requirement.

