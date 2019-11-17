Former Madison mayor Joel Skornicka dies at 82

MADISON, Wis. - Former Madison Mayor Joel Skornicka died Saturday morning at age 82.

According to a Madison.com obituary, Skornicka's longtime partner, Bonnie Clearly, said he died of a suspected blood clot.

The article said Skornicka called 911 at about 6 a.m. Saturday and died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Skornicka received a bachelor's degree in political science from UW-Madison in 1959 and served as assistant chancellor for the University before his term as mayor from 1979 to 1983.

In 2000, Skornicka helped establish the Skornicka Public Service Award, which benefits civically minded UW-Madison students.

Very sorry to hear of Joel Skornicka's passing. He served UW in many ways over the years.https://t.co/2ZcQYD3cmb — Becky Blank (@BeckyBlank) November 16, 2019

Skornicka is survived by his daughter Jennifer and son Christopher.

