Former Madison Mallard Pete Alonso wins Home Run Derby
CLEVELAND - Former Madison Mallard Pete Alonso won the title for the Home Run Derby on Monday night.
Alonso now plays with the New York Mets. He competed in the finals against Vladamir Guerrero Jr. from the Blue Jays.
He won the title 23-22 in the final round, making him the Major League Home Run Derby champion.
"What a night!" Madison Mallards team officials posted on Facebook. "And our guy Pete Alonso WON the MLB home run derby!"
Alonso also won the Northwoods League MVP in 2014.
