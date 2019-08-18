Former homicide convict seeks $5.7 million in compensation

Pixabay

MADISON, Wis. - A man who spent 25 years in prison for a 1992 homicide wants the state of Wisconsin to pay him nearly $6 million in compensation.

The state Claims Board is set to consider Derrick Sanders' demand for $5.7 million Thursday.

Sanders and two other men were convicted of homicide charges in 1993 in the shooting death of Jason Bowie in Milwaukee. Sanders pleaded no-contest to being party to first-degree intentional homicide.

But he later argued he didn't intelligently enter the plea because he didn't understand the potential for punishment, and a Milwaukee County circuit judge last year agreed and tossed out the plea. Prosecutors dropped the charges after that.

Sanders is now 48. State law limits compensation for wrongful convictions to $25,000, but Sanders is arguing for more.

