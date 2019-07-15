Former Gov. Scott Walker to lead conservative student organization

Getty

Former Republican Governor Scott Walker is joining the staff of a conservative student organization

On Monday, The Young Americas Foundation (YAF) announced Walker would serve as president of the group.

YAF is excited to announce that 45th Governor of Wisconsin @ScottWalker has been elected by YAF's board of directors as president of Young America's Foundation, effective February 1, 2021. https://t.co/DzA2d9KsDe — YAF (@yaf) July 15, 2019

He starts this new job Feb. 1, 2021.

Walker also posted about his new role on social media.

"We have truth on our side. We just have to find new and more effective ways of communicating the truth to new generations of Americans. That's why I'm thrilled to take this new role at YAF," Walker said in a tweet.

According to a release on the YAF website, Walker had been involved in the group during his time as governor. His wife, Tonette, also serves on the group's Reagan Ranch Board of Directors.

Congratulations to former Wisconsin Governor @ScottWalker as he takes the helm of @yaf! We're excited to work with a proven leader from America's Dairyland in promoting conservative values. pic.twitter.com/NZ5B5VDCyS — Wisconsin YAF (@WisconsinYAF) July 15, 2019

"Governor Walker has been one of the most successful and principled governors in American history—I believe his experience and leadership will strengthen our ability to fulfill YAF's mission," Young America's Foundation President Ron Robinson said in a news release.

Walker served as the 45th governor of Wisconsin.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.