Former defense attorney for Verona woman convicted of reckless homicide takes the stand

MADISON, Wis. - The former defense attorney of a Verona woman convicted of reckless homicide took the stand Friday, as a judge decides whether to grant her a new trial.

Friday was the second day of hearings as Judge Daniel Dillon listens to new evidence in the case of Jennifer Hancock, who is serving 13 years in prison for the death of 4-month-old Lincoln Wilber in 2007.

In the motion from Hancock's attorneys requesting a new trial, they argue that Hancock's defense was "far less robust" than the state's during the 2009 trial.

John Hyland, Hancock's former defense attorney who is now a Dane County judge, testified for four hours Friday. He said that, during the trial, he thought the prosecution would argue that the baby boy died from shaken baby syndrome but, in actuality, the prosecution argued he died from abuse to his head.

Dane County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Moeser is now trying to argue that Hyland defended the case to the best of his abilities.

More hearings are scheduled for Dec. 19 and Dec. 20.

