Former, current Badgers campaign for Quintez Cephus to play football

MADISON, Wis. - Following an not guilty verdict on two counts of sexual assault for Quintez Cephus on Friday, current and former Wisconsin Badger football players are campaigning on social media for Wisconsin to let Cephus play football.

The hashtag "LetQTPlay" surfaced Tuesday on Twitter.

Former Wisconsin running back Dare Ogunbowale said on Twitter, "Now that the nonsense is over, there's no reason for him not to be on the field with the boys this season #LetQTPlay."

Current safety for the Badgers Scott Nelson wrote, "He deserves this! Make it happen NOW! #LetQTPlay."

A UW official told News 3 Now that a student who has been expelled may petition the chancellor for readmission. If such a request is received, the chancellor will evaluate it based on all applicable laws and policies.

It is unknown if Cephus has filed a petition at UW-Madison.

Cephus told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he doesn't know if he will return to UW-Madison, but going back to school is a top priority for him.



