Former correctional officer sentenced for multiple rapes of inmates

JUNEAU, Wis. - A former Dodge County correctional officer who was convicted of multiple rapes of inmates was sentenced to prison Friday.

A jury found 34-year-old Alex Wouts guilty of five counts of second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff in May. He will serve 35 years of initial confinement with an additional 25 years of supervision.

Wouts worked at the Fox Lake Correctional Institution, and used his position of power to sexually assault inmates, a news release said. Three victims testified against Wouts, but it is unknown if others were assaulted during his time working at the prison.

District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said he wants to distinguish Wouts' conduct from that of other correctional officers.

"The corrections officers that make up much of the fabric and identity of Dodge County serve with distinction under impossibly difficult conditions," said Klomberg. "The defendant was not a part of that honorable profession."