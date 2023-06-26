MADISON, Wis. -- The former Wisconsin Badgers football player accused of carrying a stolen gun at a downtown block party in late April won't face criminal charges if he completes a county-run deferred prosecution program.
Markus Allen, 19, was arrested earlier this year after a Madison police officer allegedly found a stolen gun in Allen's backpack during the annual Mifflin Street Block Party.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne confirmed to News 3 Now on Monday that Allen has been referred to the county's deferred prosecution program as a "pre-charge" referral, meaning if Allen completes all of the agreed-upon programming, he won't face any criminal charges related to the incident.
Ozanne did not provide any details about the type of requirements Allen might face while in the program, but similar alternatives typically involve some sort of counseling and/or community service, among other stipulations.
A probable cause statement filed against Allen and obtained by News 3 Now alleges police found the gun inside Allen's backpack after an officer stopped him for having an open drink on public property. Police reportedly found the gun, which was listed as stolen, inside Allen's black Rose Bowl backpack while searching him.
Allen blew a 0.015 during a breathalyzer test at the Dane County Jail that afternoon.
Just last week, Allen announced plans on social media to enter the transfer portal and leave the Badgers' football program.
In his post, Allen said he wouldn't be answering questions about his decision, later adding that he will "face my mistakes like a man," and "learn, grow and move forward into a better version of self."
News 3 Now reached out to Allen's attorney for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
