Former Badger J.J. Watt to be UW-Madison spring commencement speaker

Posted: Feb 06, 2019 05:06 PM CST

Updated: Feb 06, 2019 05:20 PM CST

MADISON, WIs. - Former Badger and current NFL star J.J. Watt will be the UW-Madison class of 2019 spring commencement speaker. 

Watt attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison from 2008-10 and played for the Badgers. A news release from the university said he will share his approach to life with graduates on May 11. 

"I can't wait to get back to Camp Randall," Watt said. "I'm so excited to see everybody there."

Watt was born in Waukesha and graduated from Pewaukee High School. He gave up a football scholarship after one season at Central Michigan University, transferring to Wisconsin as a walk-on. He was  told he wasn't big enough or fast enough to play for UW-Madison, but that didn't end up being true. 

 As a Badger he played as a defensive lineman and was  second-team All-American. He left school a year early and was signed by the Houston Texans as the No. 11 overall draft pick of 2011. He has played for the Texans eight seasons. 

     

