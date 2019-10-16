Former assisted living employee charged with neglect, accused of leaving residents unattended

Logan Reigstad

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A 21-year-old woman is facing neglect charges for reportedly leaving residents at a Sun Prairie assisted living facility unattended in January.

Lexie R. Gauger was charged on Oct. 9.

The charges stem from an incident that happened Jan. 21 at the Oak Ridge Living facility.

A criminal complaint states a late-night employee arrived at work to find no other staff at the facility. That employee also found a note believed to be from Gauger that said she had to leave at 10:45 p.m. because "that's the only ride from these dumb cabs I could get." The status of the residents was also listed in the note, as well.

The late-night employee called the house manager to report the incident. The house manager said she contacted Gauger through Facebook Messenger on Jan. 21 to ask about her departure. Gauger replied that she left at 10:55 p.m. when the cab pulled up.

The house manager provided police with time sheets for Gauger and the late-night employee. The time sheets indicate Gauger clocked out at 10:43 p.m. on Jan. 21. The late-night employee clocked in for work at 11:04 p.m. that day.

Eight people live at the facility and five have dementia and try to wander around, according to the complaint. One other resident has Parkinson's, another is legally blind and another patient has a wheelchair and cannot get out of bed on their own.

The house manager also said a set of keys was left on the same countertop as the note. The keys are required to be on an employee at all times, since one is a key to the medication cart, which contains narcotics.

The house manager told officers that new employees sign abuse and neglect forms when they start working at Oak Ridge. They also receive orientation and training. She believed Gauger had been employee by the facility since last October.

Gauger is expected to appear in court for an initial appearance Nov. 4

