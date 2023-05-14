State Rep. Scott Allen is proposing a pair of bills that would ban "obscene" materials in schools, but some are questioning what would be considered obscene.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- A pair of bills being proposed in the Wisconsin State Legislature aiming to prevent "obscene" materials from being taught in schools or available in school libraries are leading to a debate over the definition of the word.

Currently, state law defines "obscene material" as "a writing, picture, film, or other recording that the average person, applying contemporary community standards, would find appeals to the prurient interest if taken as a whole; that under contemporary community standards describes or shows sexual conduct in a patently offensive way; and that lacks serious literary, artistic, political, educational, or scientific value, if taken as a whole."