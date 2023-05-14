MADISON, Wis. -- A pair of bills being proposed in the Wisconsin State Legislature aiming to prevent "obscene" materials from being taught in schools or available in school libraries are leading to a debate over the definition of the word.
Currently, state law defines "obscene material" as "a writing, picture, film, or other recording that the average person, applying contemporary community standards, would find appeals to the prurient interest if taken as a whole; that under contemporary community standards describes or shows sexual conduct in a patently offensive way; and that lacks serious literary, artistic, political, educational, or scientific value, if taken as a whole."
State Rep. Scott Allen (R-Waukesha) is the co-author of the bill package. On For the Record, he told Naomi Kowles he was comfortable with that definition of obscenity, using it as the baseline for his proposals -- one of which would stipulate that money from the common school fund could not be used to buy those types of materials, and another that would remove an exemption for school staff from civil or criminal penalties for showing obscene material to minors.
"What we found is the state statutes have a definition for what obscene materials are, and a lot of times people will ask, 'what are obscene materials?' and I say, well, I don't know how to describe it, but I know what it is when I see it," Rep. Allen said.
Is the definition too vague?
While some people may have concerns about a definition that could be seen as subjective, Rep. Allen said the state statute as worded allows for greater community control.
"I think you're going to have some variation across the state," Rep. Allen said on For the Record. "Whether it meets the community standards or not should be a matter of discussion at the school board level, certainly not at the state legislature level."
"My guess is that Madison might be different than Milwaukee, and Milwaukee might be different than Mosinee. I think that those communities in and of themselves would have the discretion to make that decision," Rep. Allen added.
Another reason for teachers to move out of Wisconsin?
When it comes to the proposal to remove an exemption for school employees in the state's obscenity law, the co-sponsorship memorandum passed around the Capitol earlier this month mentions that some people "might worry that the removal of exemption will unleash waves of lawsuits against schools."
Rep. Allen disputed that notion on For the Record, saying any complaints would have to go through multiple levels before any criminal or civil penalties are levied -- with a local district attorney having to submit a case for review and then the state attorney general signing off on the case before it can go forward. He called that standard "already a higher bar than any other criminal offense."
"I don't know why it's in the public interest to provide immunity to teachers or school staff for this very purpose of not presenting obscene materials to our minors, our children," Rep. Allen said. "If you or I did it, it's a crime. If a teacher does it, it's not a crime? That doesn't make sense to me."
With several districts already struggling to hire enough teachers, Rep. Allen was asked if he thought this legislation could have a further chilling effect on districts trying to fill those vacancies.
"I don't think it makes it worse," Rep. Allen said on For the Record. "I don't think a teacher is going to be reluctant to say, 'Gee, I don't think I'm going to enter the teaching profession because I might be prosecuted by passing out obscene materials.' Honestly, if they think that, they're probably not the best candidate to be a teacher in the first place," Rep. Allen said.
The bills are currently being circulated for co-sponsorship in the State Assembly and State Senate.
