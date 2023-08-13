MADISON, Wis. -- The Republican Party of Wisconsin this week filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit seeking to reverse a 2022 state Supreme Court decision banning the use of ballot drop boxes in the state.
In an interview that aired Sunday on For the Record, WisGOP executive director Mark Jefferson said his party has "a lot at stake," adding they need to take their efforts to encourage Republican voters to consider voting early or absentee "to the next level." Last month, Republicans launched a new effort to increase early voting in Wisconsin.
"[WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming] has made the case repeatedly that we can't go into Election Day down hundreds of thousands of votes and expect to make that up in 13 hours," he said. "We're very concerned about this case because it changes a lot of the dynamics about how we would go about that."
Ballot drop boxes, Jefferson argued, "[destabilize] peoples' confidence in the system."
If people don't feel confident their vote will count, he continued, they may not vote early or vote at all, which he called its own form of voter suppression.
"We want to stomp that out. We want to have basic protections so that people can feel confident when they're voting early that their vote's going to count, that people are going to handle ballots properly and that they can feel good about the results," he said.
While Jefferson argued the drop boxes were implemented without the legal ability to do so, he said Republicans may "potentially" be open to allowing their eventual use if lawmakers approve certain guidelines.
"I think we need a little more study on it," he said. "What type of cameras are we going to have? How often will those be watched? Will there actually be enforcement when there are problems, or will people look the other way? We've seen time and again where the laws aren't necessarily followed in the state when it comes to indefinite confinement, when Madison did Democracy in the Park, which the courts have now said was not appropriate and they say they're not going to do it again."
