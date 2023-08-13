The Republican Party of Wisconsin this week filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit seeking to reverse a 2022 state Supreme Court decision banning the use of ballot drop boxes in the state.

Last month, a Democratic law firm filed a suit seeking to reconsider the issue, a move that came just prior to Justice Janet Protasiewicz taking her seat on the bench and flipping the balance of the court in Democrats' favor.