Madison
Chief union steward Joe Evica joined For the Record to discuss TruStage workers' ongoing calls for a fair contract
MADISON, Wis. -- Workers at TruStage, formerly CUNA Mutual Group, continue to call for a fair contract during ongoing negotiations between union leaders and the company.
Chief union steward Joe Evica joined For the Record in an interview that aired Sunday to discuss the ongoing process and what options may be on the table.
Rep. David Steffen joined For the Record to discuss his bill that would make baby items tax exempt in Wisconsin
When you think of tax breaks, your mind probably doesn't go to a group that's too young to pay taxes, or pay for anything for that matter. But that's exactly what one Wisconsin lawmaker has in mind.
Rep. David Steffen spoke with News 3 Now's Will Kenneally about his plan to make items for babies, like diapers and sanitary wipes, tax exempt.
News 3 Now assignment editor Logan Rude joined For the Record to discuss his recent cover story for Madison Magazine
News 3 Now assignment editor Logan Rude joined For the Record to discuss his cover story for Madison Magazine, which showcases Madison's thriving diving community and rich underwater history.
