MADISON, Wis. -- U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil this week introduced a new bill that aims to increase Americans' confidence in elections.
The bill, titled the American Confidence in Elections Act, includes a number of proposals, including changes to election administration and campaign finance laws.
Among the election administration integrity proposals included in the bill are creating a forum for states to share best practices with each other and requiring the Department of Homeland Security and Social Security Administration to give states access to voter data to remove non-citizens and the deceased from voter rolls.
The bill would also prohibit nonprofit organizations from providing direct or indirect funding to help local or state governments administer elections. That issue came up during and after the 2020 election, when the Center for Tech and Civic Life -- largely funded by Meta's Mark Zuckerberg -- gave millions of dollars to Wisconsin's five largest cities, including Madison, to help them cover the costs of administering the election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an interview that aired Sunday on For the Record, Steil, R-Janesville, told News 3 Now's Will Kenneally that increased trust in elections will lead to higher participation.
"We continue to see people lack confidence in our elections, and this legislation is an attempt to increase Americans' confidence in our elections," he said. "The core concept here is when Americans have confidence in their elections they're more likely to participate, and so by putting forward legislation, giving states the tools they need to be able to increase voter integrity, I think is a positive step forward."
When asked whether the legislation is an attempt to re-litigate the 2020 election, Steil said many of the ideas included predate previous elections.
"These are common-sense reforms that I think will really assist states in increasing election integrity," he said. "For example, currently states don't have full access to the Social Security death database. Providing states with the tools they need to be able to increase voter integrity, I think is a step in the right direction."
