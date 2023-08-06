Three years into Madison's ambitious effort to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries in the city, there are some early signs of success, though analyzing data collected during the COVID-19 pandemic poses challenges, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

Madison kicked off its Vision Zero effort in the summer of 2020, aiming to get to zero deaths on city streets by 2035. At that time, fewer drivers were on the roads due to the pandemic.