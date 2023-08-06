MADISON, Wis. -- Three years into Madison's ambitious effort to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries in the city, there are some early signs of success, though analyzing data collected during the COVID-19 pandemic poses challenges, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.
Madison kicked off its Vision Zero effort in the summer of 2020, aiming to get to zero deaths on city streets by 2035. At that time, fewer drivers were on the roads due to the pandemic.
While drawing exact parallels to pre-pandemic data is difficult, Rhodes-Conway said there are signs the efforts are having an impact.
"So far, just based on the three years that we have, we do seem to be trending in the right direction," she said. "We've had double-digit reductions in serious injuries in fatality crashes for the last two years, and so that's great but we're certainly not going to rest on any laurels and we want to keep working to make sure that our streets are getting safer every year."
One aspect of the Vision Zero effort that has garnered significant attention is reducing speed limits on various city streets.
On that front, the mayor said data show drivers are, in fact, slowing down in areas where speed limits have been lowered.
"When we lowered the speeds, it's not that you have no one going 45 [mph], but we have shifted the peak downward," she said. "So people might not be going exactly the speed limit, but they're not going nearly as fast as they used to be going."
For Vision Zero to be successful, Rhodes-Conway said, the city will need to take a multi-faceted approach, incorporating not just data analysis but enforcement, education and engineering.
"The engineering piece is the one that actually takes the longest because we actually have to change the infrastructure and work that into the budget cycle and the construction cycle," she said, "so I do expect in the coming years we'll start to see more impacts from the Vision Zero work because we'll have more projects done."
Getting drivers to slow down is a key aspect, she added, stressing that while crashes are inevitable, serious injuries and deaths aren't.
