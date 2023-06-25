MADISON, Wis. -- The Joint Finance Committee's passage of Wisconsin's biennial budget Thursday capped off a lengthy and at times combative process to determine how to spend the state's money for the next two years.
The budget is now set to head to the Assembly and Senate for full floor votes before landing on Gov. Tony Evers' desk.
Among the key areas of contention was the budget for the University of Wisconsin System. Republicans successfully included a $32 million cut to the university system over its investments in diversity programs.
Given that cut and others, the longest-serving Democrat on the committee, Sen. LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee, said supporting the budget during the full floor vote "will be especially hard."
"We know how hard it is for employers to find workers right now, and we should be investing long term," she said in an interview that aired Sunday on For the Record. "We know that these shortages are only going to get worse by 2035, so we need to make those long term investments now."
Johnson also criticized her Republican colleagues for failing to include funding for child care programs, including the pandemic-era Child Care Counts program that helped fund providers during the height of the pandemic. Evers had proposed funding the program to the tune of $340 million.
"We know that Child Care Counts was exceptionally important because we are slotted to lose 87,000 child care slots, and for a lot of those parents, that means that they're not going to be able to go to work," she said.
On Friday, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson warned the state could see child care facilities close when the federal funding runs out in the coming months.
There were some areas of bipartisan agreement, including on the budget for the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.
"We saw some wins with the WHEDA movements [Thursday]," Johnson said when asked about areas where Democrats saw successes on their priorities. "We had some 16 [unanimous] votes, and we wanted to see more of those. We know that there is a shortage in workforce housing, and we want to do more in housing, affordable housing, safe housing for Wisconsinites all across the state. We know that there is a need for that, and, fortunately, our WHEDA housing proposals, they rose to that occasion [Thursday]."
Still, Johnson said there were missed opportunities with the budget plan that will ultimately make its way to the full legislature.
"This budget season I thought was going to be a lot different because this time we had basically a $7 billion surplus," she said, "so in my opinion, this was an opportunity for us to do a lot more for the constituents of Wisconsin. It was an opportunity for us to make investments that we otherwise wouldn't have an opportunity to make. Instead, we made a cut where we should have made more investments, so that was a huge letdown for me."
Johnson: Shared revenue legislation made up of many trade-offs
Johnson also weighed in on the bipartisan shared revenue bill Gov. Tony Evers signed in Wausau on Tuesday that provided additional funding to cities and towns across Wisconsin.
While she was one of the chief negotiators on the legislation, Johnson said in some ways Milwaukee was backed into a corner.
"Let me be clear: a lot of the things that were trade-offs in that shared revenue deal, we didn't have any say. It was either you do this or the city goes insolvent," she said. "[Republicans] held 549,000 individuals hostage. The only reason that they proposed more law enforcement officers weren't for the residents for the City of Milwaukee, it was because they felt that the crime was spilling out into the suburbs."
