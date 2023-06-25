The Joint Finance Committee's passage of Wisconsin's biennial budget Thursday capped off a lengthy and at times combative process to determine how to spend the state's money for the next two years.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- The Joint Finance Committee's passage of Wisconsin's biennial budget Thursday capped off a lengthy and at times combative process to determine how to spend the state's money for the next two years.

The budget is now set to head to the Assembly and Senate for full floor votes before landing on Gov. Tony Evers' desk.