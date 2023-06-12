MADISON, Wis. -- Rep. Glenn Grothman doubled down on statements he made earlier this month, alleging President Joe Biden is discriminating against white, straight men by not appointing them to federal judgeships.
Citing a recent report that out of 97 appointees, only three were white, straight, and male, Rep. Grothman said that the fact that currently 70% of all federal judges are white males doesn't change his statements.
"I do not like Joe Biden's apparent hostility to that segment of our society."
Asked by host Naomi Kowles whether his statements suggested that he believed the people of color that Biden has appointed were not qualified for the job, Grothman implied that he believed Ketanji Brown Jackson wasn't qualified.
"You heard the testimony of President Biden's Supreme Court pick," Grothman said on For the Record. "I think some people felt that wasn't the strongest testimony."
Jackson is a graduate of Harvard University, the first public defender appointed to the bench, and had served as a circuit judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit before her Supreme Court appointment.
