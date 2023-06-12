Rep. Grothman on For the Record, June 11, 2023

On For the Record, Rep. Glenn Grothman accuses President Biden of discriminating against straight, white male judges

MADISON, Wis. -- Rep. Glenn Grothman doubled down on statements he made earlier this month, alleging President Joe Biden is discriminating against white, straight men by not appointing them to federal judgeships.

Citing a recent report that out of 97 appointees, only three were white, straight, and male, Rep. Grothman said that the fact that currently 70% of all federal judges are white males doesn't change his statements.

