MADISON, Wis. -- Less than a week ago, Democrat Rebecca Cooke announced her bid to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District in a race that has national implications.
Within 72 hours of her announcement, she had raised more than $100,000, according to her campaign.
In an interview that aired Sunday on For the Record, Cooke said she believes voters in the western Wisconsin district may be ready to flip the seat back to the Democratic column and help the party inch closer to controlling the House of Representatives.
"I think folks in the third district are really pragmatic, hardworking people, and that's very much what my background is," she said, accusing Van Orden of being "a little bit of a lackey to Kevin McCarthy."
Cooke said it was important for her to jump into the primary race early to capitalize on her 2022 momentum.
"I think that the message that I had really resonated with people, and so I'm eager to build on that momentum that we had at the end of the 2022 primary and to come out stronger than ever," she said.
If elected, Cooke told News 3 Now's Naomi Kowles her priorities in her first 100 days would be expanding Medicare to cover vision, dental and hearing expenses, passing the Protecting the Right to Organize Act to provide additional protections for union workers, and advocating for reproductive freedom.
Political scientist: Democrats may be looking for more support after 2022
Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District election in 2022 for Democrats was marred by frustration over a lack of support coming from the national party, which is something University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political scientist Anthony Chergosky said Democrats may be trying to overcome next year.
"Van Orden had a significant financial resource advantage compared to Brad Pfaff," Chergosky said. "I think a lot of candidates who are potentially interested in running here are going to be very curious about what the Democratic Party might or might not do this time around."
That may not include Pfaff next year, Chergosky said, who would have to give up his state Senate seat to run for the House of Representatives.
Chergosky also mentioned that a Cooke campaign may be an effort to reclaim ground by Democrats in rural areas of the state.
"Rebecca Cooke was able to establish herself [in 2022] as someone who could speak to the concerns of rural residents and that really became the cornerstone of her campaign," he said. "I think a lot of Democrats have been hungry for someone who really speaks authentically about the issues in rural communities."
