MADISON, Wis. -- Less than a week ago, Democrat Rebecca Cooke announced her bid to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District in a race that has national implications.

Within 72 hours of her announcement, she had raised more than $100,000, according to her campaign.

Rebecca Cooke ran in last year's primary and is launching a new campaign this week.

