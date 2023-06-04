When the U.S. House of Representatives voted 314-117 on May 31 in favor of a compromise that would see the debt limit increased in exchange for spending cuts, among those to vote against the plan was Rep. Mark Pocan.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- When the U.S. House of Representatives voted 314-117 on May 31 in favor of a compromise that would see the debt limit increased in exchange for spending cuts, among those to vote against the plan was Rep. Mark Pocan.

The Madison Democrat told News 3 Now his "no" vote "was not so much a vote against compromise" but rather that key information was not provided.