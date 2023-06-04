MADISON, Wis. -- When the U.S. House of Representatives voted 314-117 on May 31 in favor of a compromise that would see the debt limit increased in exchange for spending cuts, among those to vote against the plan was Rep. Mark Pocan.
The Madison Democrat told News 3 Now his "no" vote "was not so much a vote against compromise" but rather that key information was not provided.
"The problem is a lot of the information wasn't forthcoming," Pocan said in an interview that aired during For the Record Sunday morning. "We didn't know what COVID rescissions were going to happen to the state of Wisconsin. We couldn't see the signed agreements, and much of it was inside agreements. In fact, $58 billion of funding for seniors and schools and health care and things like that were not actually in the bill. It was a much lower spending bill. But the side agreements have those, but we couldn't read the signed agreements either."
Without the specific details of the plan, Pocan added, it was hard to support the bill.
Other Wisconsin lawmakers to vote against the compromise were Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee; Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua; and Sen. Ron Johnson.
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ legislative caucus plans to begin the process of removin…
During the interview, Pocan, the co-chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, also discussed the state of legislation affecting the LGBTQ+ community, a point of divide as the country recognizes LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June.
Pocan said conservative lawmakers are "throwing literally spaghetti on the wall to find out what's that next issue that they can give as red meat to the Republican base that's socially conservative." That latest issue, he argued, is legislation surrounding the transgender community.
Since many people don't know -- or don't think they know -- someone who is transgender, Pocan added, some lawmakers are "breed[ing] fear and hate around that."
"I think almost 600 pieces of legislation in state legislatures around the country, in Congress, bills to ban trans girls from playing in sports, to affect the type of medical care they get, the decisions that their parents or doctors are making. Governments trying to step in. We're seeing a lot of legislation like that, and the unfortunate nature is it has a real impact," he said. "This is politicians building their brand on these sorts of issues and bluntly fundraising off of these issues, punching down at kids who just want to play sports with their friends. And we've had a lot of those fights in Congress, and I'm expecting that for probably the next year or so we'll have those."
MADISON, Wis. — Legislators say they are working on a series of LGTBQ related bills ahead of…
Pocan, who is openly gay, said he is hopeful that, like the country saw with legalizing same-sex marriage, public opinion will continue to swing toward support for those who are transgender.
"I remember when every state was passing a law saying marriage is between a man or woman, and now 70+ percent of the people understand there's no threat to their marriage, and if there is, they've got some other issues over this," he said. "I think the same will happen with the issue of folks who are transgender. Once you get to know someone and realize that a lot of this has just been fear that's been stoked in order to make people do certain things, generally to vote a certain way, I think we'll come out of it better. But it's a tough period right now for folks who are trans, especially kids. And quite honestly, there's a lot of bleed over into the gay and lesbian community as well that is going to also have to be felt for a little while."
Watch the full interview above.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.