Despite a Dane County judge ruling earlier this month that she does not believe believe an 1849 law bans abortions in Wisconsin as the law is currently being interpreted, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is not resuming abortion services in the state yet.

In an interview that aired Sunday on For the Record, Tanya Atkinson, the organization's president and CEO, said that while they're "obviously very pleased" with Judge Diane Schlipper's ruling that the law bans feticide but not abortion itself, "we are very mindful that this is a preliminary ruling and that we really need to be thoughtful about exactly what this means."