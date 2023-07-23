MADISON, Wis. -- Despite a Dane County judge ruling earlier this month that she does not believe believe an 1849 law bans abortions in Wisconsin as the law is currently being interpreted, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is not resuming abortion services in the state yet.
In an interview that aired Sunday on For the Record, Tanya Atkinson, the organization's president and CEO, said that while they're "obviously very pleased" with Judge Diane Schlipper's ruling that the law bans feticide but not abortion itself, "we are very mindful that this is a preliminary ruling and that we really need to be thoughtful about exactly what this means."
With many moving parts as a challenge to the 1849 law moves through the legal system, Atkinson said Planned Parenthood is "constantly monitoring the legal landscape to determine if we can resume abortion services."
"When and if legal teams say it's clear that this law is not enforceable, then Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will look at resuming abortion services again," she told For the Record host Naomi Kowles.
Without abortion services in Wisconsin, some state residents are seeking care in neighboring states where abortion is legal. That poses additional challenges for those who cross state lines to seek reproductive care -- and there are many who can't, Atkinson said.
"It's difficult, it's devastating for people to have to travel hundreds of miles to access a safe and legal abortion in another state," she said. "Providers are driving [at] very early hours of the morning to go to Illinois to support the Illinois team who's seeing a great influx of abortion patients from around the country, so this has been devastating for the women and people of Wisconsin who need access to abortion care -- and it's been dangerous. We know of people who have been sent with ectopic pregnancies across state lines. Those are dangerous conditions to travel in."
Watch the full interview above.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.