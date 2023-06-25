MADISON, Wis. -- Earlier this month, Lisa Kvistad took the reins as the Madison Metropolitan School District's interim superintendent as Dr. Carlton Jenkins' time with the district comes to an end.
Jenkins previously said he was retiring but has since been named a finalist to lead Memphis-Shelby County Schools in Tennessee.
Kvistad, a longtime MMSD employee, retired in 2020. In mid-April, the district's school board announced it would hire her as the interim leader as it searches for a permanent superintendent.
In a wide-ranging interview with News 3 Now's Naomi Kowles, Kvistad discussed her priorities while in the role, as well as recent headlines about turmoil within the district's communications department.
A transcript of the interview is below; it has been lightly edited for clarity.
Naomi Kowles: So I want to thank you first for agreeing to sit down tackle some of these questions. You're coming into a role that can be tough, right? It's an interim role, you're on a year long contract to help guide the district between Jenkins leaving [and] whoever they hire new. Let's talk first about your big priorities during this year.
Lisa Kvistad: Well, first of all, thank you, you acknowledged all of the pieces of the role that are in place for me, right, a short term assignment, really important assignment, though, and it's an important year as we move forward to bridge, as you said, Dr. Jenkins and the new full-time superintendent.
So I'm really clear about my four priorities and have had great conversations with the Board of Education as they appointed me to the job to make sure they are also their priorities because we are all connected in the work.
So the first priority for me is always about students -- student achievement -- always about really thinking about high-quality education and social and emotional supports for them, so that is my clear number one focus for students and schools first: great leaders, great teachers.
My second priority is creating that stable foundation so that the board and the community can find the best possible superintendent for Madison. This is the community's superintendent, so I want to do everything that I can to create a solid foundation, clear ways of working, effective communication -- you're going to hear me talk about that a lot.
So my third priority is just that; it's about strengthening our ways of communicating and the ways that we work and make decisions. I've heard from lots of people in my transition that they need more clarity in those areas, so I've been working in partnership with the board and with my new team to do some new level setting around that.
And then my fourth priority is... this urgency and this need around hiring high-quality staff, teachers, building leaders, school staff, and retaining those people in our district. Our students deserve the best teachers, our schools deserve the best staff, so that's another top priority for me as I start work with the district.
Naomi Kowles: And I'm going to give you the opportunity to dive a little bit deeper into some of those priorities, but I think we have to start with a third that you mentioned, effective communication. It's no secret that the communications department and Madison School District [have] come under a lot of fire since the complaint was released against [executive director of communications] Tim LeMonds. He's now on leave. I want to get into that in a second. But I think the overarching question here is the complaint our station has heard about the Madison district for, I would say a couple of years now, is transparency. They can't get open records, they feel like some of those questions aren't getting answered during the pandemic, post-pandemic. You're in a difficult position here to answer to a tenure that was not yours, but what's your message to the community, first of all, about that transparency?
Lisa Kvistad: Yeah, so first of all, thank you for... asking the question. That is, as I said, a top priority. I can say since I have started in transitional work with the district, we have already made great gains in those areas. Those were my first meetings when I started. They are my last check-ins at the end of the day.
I feel like we have really stabilized the system in terms of transparency and clarity around open records and how we're handling that. I feel as if we have really done some work around establishing what are these clear ways of communicating with each other. We know we have work to do around efficiency, around accuracy, and around how decisions are made. People need to know and understand that. I've heard that from people within the district as well. And there's nothing more important than our relationship with you, our relationship with the community, right? We have great stories to tell. Our schools are part of this community. We have work to do rebuilding -- that is top of my list around rebuilding those relationships and rebuilding trust -- and we want to have a workplace where our staff members and our teachers, our communication team members, value, respect, feeling that they're empowered, they have a voice, they have a sense of efficacy around the work, and we have to right now over-support our folks that are working in communications, working with you all, right, to tell our stories and to be clear and to be honest. I feel like I have a responsibility to that, and I owe that to the district this year to intentionally, as I said, wrap around that, support it, and do better for people around clarity.
Naomi Kowles: Let me ask you a couple more specific questions on that before we move on. Specifically, you mentioned you tackled this on your first day, you've worked to implement changes into your first day, which was -- we're taping this on Tuesday, so that was just over a week ago. Did you have a hand in Tim LeMonds... as far as I understand it right now, going on leave?
Lisa Kvistad: So first of all, thank you for asking the question. There are confidentiality, there are issues of confidentiality around this, and thank you for respecting that. And I just want to reiterate the fact that we are working hard with the team to make sure that we are supporting them in the work moving forward, we're respecting the laws around confidentiality, and as things, if things progress, as things progress, we will be sure that we share information as necessary.
Naomi Kowles: Is there another active investigation ongoing in that?
Lisa Kvistad: Right now? Again, thank you for respecting the confidentiality and our need to deal with this personnel matter.
Naomi Kowles: And what I would say lastly on that, or ask lastly, is a lot of things came out in the complaint, the internal complaint filed by fellow employees into LeMonds' conduct over the last few years, both internally and externally to members of the press. Do you feel that some of the statements he's alleged to have made represent the communications department now and what you envision going forward?
Lisa Kvistad: So we envision a communications department that is a strong team, that are empowered to do their work speaking on behalf of district leadership and the needs of students and families. We believe that all employees in Madison are entitled to a workplace that feels safe, that feels empowering, that feels supported, and that is part of our responsibility to, number one, pay attention to that, to, number two, support people in their work. We've got great people in our communications department, I've always said -- I said to my new staff, they're actually starting on board with me this week -- good people need support too, right? They need the regular ways of working and the regular check-ins. So it is our expectation that our staff have that, and if it's not happening, we need to find a way to make that happen.
Naomi Kowles: You've brought new staff into the comms department specifically, or just other administrative staff?
Lisa Kvistad: I would say not specifically [the] communications department, but just my team, as I come in, I want to be sure we have a transitional team, a cabinet that is empowered to work with the school board and the Board of Education and our district office teams to create and support schools and to partner with all of you, right, to tell our stories and to work together on behalf of children and families.
Naomi Kowles: And you have a plan for clearing records backlogs?
Lisa Kvistad: We do, yes.
Naomi Kowles: I'd love to hear that.
Lisa Kvistad: We do have a plan for that. I don't have exact specifics. I know we have made great progress on that. I am working really hard with our general counsel and legal department, and we do have some hires to make yet in that department that are on track and scheduled.
Naomi Kowles: Moving on [to] staffing levels: You mentioned one of your priorities is recruiting and retaining top-level staff. It was last summer where this was really not just in the local news but national news where just staffing levels for teachers just across the nation was at, I want to say an all-time low. Where does staffing stand right now as we head to the summer, look forward into the 2023-2024. school year, and... give me some more specifics about your plans for that.
Lisa Kvistad: Thank you for asking. We are actually moving towards being fully staffed in HR, our human resources department, and we have less than half the number of vacancies right now than we had last year at this time. So I meet with HR regularly, we just hired a brand new senior executive director of HR. So you're probably hearing me talk about ways of working systems and structures a lot, I've mentioned that a lot. I really believe that we have an obligation this year and an opportunity to strengthen the ways we work so that we can make high-quality things happen in classrooms and in schools.
So a couple of things around HR, to your question. We have a brand new approach to hiring, onboarding, and retaining staff. We have a whole new software system that has been put in place. Our HR director met with our principals last week at the first principal meeting. When the principals heard about this new system, they stood up and cheered. It will make the hiring process quicker, more transparent. Principals and hiring authorities are able to go in, see who's in the queue, who is a candidate, what their licenses are, are they interested in a second licensure area, we have hired to fill areas in bilingual, special education, custodial, food service, world language, those are really critical shortages in the nation but also here. But this system will be more coherent, it will make our hiring practices and ways of working more efficient, and principals have direct access to more information. So it is about filling these vacancies, but it's also about, we need to improve our ways of working around this so we can get people in and get them in the queue and get them working and supported.
In addition to that, HR was really working towards this notion of supporting and maintaining high-quality staff from the day that they start with us until the day that they might leave, retire or resign. Because we want... to retain our good people, we invest in them, so there are things that we can do along the way that can help them with their jobs, with their certification, with growing themselves as teachers and leaders, that this software system will also build into it.
So I am really happy that our HR department has actually taken the time to not just do the day-to-day, let's get people interviewed and in, but also longer term, what do we need to stabilize to keep people and support people moving forward? I will add, the board made a historic investment in teacher salary around base wage and has provided them with [an] 8% cost of living increase, which is unprecedented and is a real signal of support for the work that our teachers do. I feel strongly this year about this idea of going back to elevating the craft and the profession of teaching, tight, we need to help people find the joy in this again. As I've said before, that relationship , those interactions that happen in a classroom are precious, they are valued; how do we invest in that and really uplift our people that are doing that work on a daily basis? I really believe we have an opportunity this year to be more explicit and focused on that.
Naomi Kowles: And that investment in teachers is obviously an investment in students, which kind of leads to what I want to set up as the next question. You have a long history in the Madison school district dating back to when you were a principal, and as principal, test scores and overall achievement actually increased at your school that you were principal of, which leads me to [the] Madison school district's overall report card, if you will, did decrease this past school year. Obviously some of that can be blamed on the pandemic, there's other factors involved. And again, I want to mention you have a year in this role and this is a long term thing. All that being said, do you see a way to get overall achievement test scores up in the next school year?
Lisa Kvistad: Yeah, that's a great question, and I appreciate you saying and sort of noting, what can we do in this next year? I've said all along, this is a really important year. People have heard me tell the story, right, this next year, we have little ones that will be in first grade, one year, they have one time to be first graders, we have high school graduates that have one year to graduate. This is a really important year. And I do think there are impacts that we can make on the work of schools, on this journey toward increasing proficiency for students and also increasing, right, the social and emotional skill development that kids are making developmentally as they go through their career in school.
So we have a group of principal supervisors that are focused entirely on coaching and supporting principals and their leadership and their support for schools' improvement plans that are all designed around increasing student achievement and those other goals and benchmarks around social and emotional learning and actually school safety. So we have tailored those school improvement plans with the associate superintendents, and part of that also is tailoring the support and resources that schools get. Schools and students that need more support get different support in different resources, so it's been really important that we look at how we use that lens of equity to support schools and that we deeply know who our students are and who our teachers are so that they can set schools up for success.
I always used to say when I was a principal at Elvehjem [Elementary School] and Lowell [Elementary School] that I had to set my school up for [kindergarten] through fifth grade so that every teacher knew every student and every student had a trusted adult that they could go to. So it's about how do we set that up so students can have greater success academically, and what real moves can we make this year around specifically those areas of literacy, right, social and emotional learning and growth, and we've already been talking about what's the first day... checklists how we get school set up?
I've already had conversations about what do principals need to do the first day? What do we need for our staff to get ready to first day? What do we need to do the first couple days to explicitly teach students what it's like to be in school, what it's like to... spend a day with peers and build all of those skills, so we're working on that already while teachers and principals and staff are off re-energizing and... having their time, we are actually really working, it's a busy time for us to get schools set up for success and get them the right supports, if they need them, around specific areas of achievement.
Naomi Kowles: I want to talk about another issue that just in general is one that concerns a lot of parents in the district, and that's one of violence in schools, particularly the high schools in Madison. They there's quite frequently -- as a news outlet, we see headline after headline of there's been a fight, there's been this or that. A little bit of a two part question, I want to start with this: Do you have a position that you're willing to make publicly on... police officers in schools?
Lisa Kvistad: So what I will say is I believe that if we have a well articulated plan for school and student safety, and the staff members to support that plan -- every school should have a safety team -- if we can do that, with whatever staff necessary, then that's the direction we need to go. I believe that when the Behavior Education Plan was created -- and I still believe this, I was there when [former superintendent] Dr. [Jennifer] Cheatham put that together, I can remember those early meetings, right, and the intent of that plan was to give students at all levels what they need to succeed. Did we get it all right in the beginning? Probably not. Are there ways that we can make things better, be it with... our own school security officers, be it with our own school staff? I think there are ways we can be better about that. I think, to go back to your question, your comment around communication and clarity, I think we can be clearer about that too, and I think that's part of the work short-term that I can do. But I do think -- and I'm expecting that our schools have very clear safety and security plans in place, that our central office team, our security team, I know has been doing some really great foundational work around how to support schools -- I think we have to hold people accountable, grownups accountable for how we handle that at schools, and I think that we have to hold students accountable in a way that leads toward a change in behavior, right, and learning. That's what we're about; we're a learning institution. So... what I do take a really strong stance on is I believe we have to have the right team in schools to make that work. I think we're still learning. The board actually just met a couple of weeks ago around proposed policy changes to the Behavior Education Plan, proposed language and maybe practice changes, so I think through that process, we may learn more about what needs are out there in schools as it relates to safety.
Naomi Kowles: Do you see any gaps immediately that you would want to address with those security and safety teams?
Lisa Kvistad: I think it's just, it's being transparent with those teams, right? Once those teams are formed and the plans are written, how do people know what's in them, right? It's about how are we as a staff in a high school, a middle school, an elementary school, even in central office, how are we communicating about what that means and what are the sort of spaces and places where we're going to talk about that? Where are we going to talk about proactive strategies? If something does happen... how are we going to have an after-action review about that and learn so the next time we can do things better? So I think there are ways, to your point, we can be clearer in the work that we do, and that's a real expectation of mine that we find the spaces and places to have those conversations and explicitly talk about that.
Naomi Kowles: We've covered a lot of ground. Is there anything that you wish I'd asked that you'd like to address?
Lisa Kvistad: Thank you for that opportunity. I will just say that I am thankful and grateful for this position for the short term. I feel heartened and I truly feel that my work thus far in transition, has been in partnership with the Board of Education. I am really looking forward to working with them, working with you all. I am committed to MMSD and thankful that they asked me to come back and... when they find the permanent superintendent, I will be here to support whatever transition that might look like and just am looking forward to a year where we get to do some rebuilding of trust, do more explicitly around transparency and clarity, and I'm just really happy to be supporting students first.
