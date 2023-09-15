MADISON, Wis. -- In the aftermath of what prosecutors called "one of the most horrific sexual assaults in recent memory," Fox News ran a headline tying the incident to a "defunded" Madison Police Department.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes pushed back on that notion during an interview airing Sunday on For the Record.
"That headline is certainly disrespectful of our survivor," Barnes said. "I don't know what their definition of defund the police is, but during my administration, in just two and a half short years, we've added 14 police officers."
The attack, which occurred early in the morning on Sept. 3, left a UW-Madison student with severe injuries that forced her to be put into a medically induced coma upon arrival at a local hospital. Brandon Thompson, 26, was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
Barnes said Thompson is solely to blame for the assault, and cautioned against rushing to link calls to defund police departments with a rise in crime.
"In some cities, where people rushed to judgment and they significantly reduced the number of police, certainly that has an effect on crime," Barnes said. "But we have not seen that here."
Barnes stays in Madison
Last month, Barnes was named a finalist to become the Chicago Police Department's superintendent. He ultimately was not named to the role, but said being a finalist was an honor.
"The mayor really liked the things I had to say. He liked my plan," Barnes said. "But in the end, he wanted a police chief that was a better fit for his agency."
Even though he was looking east, Barnes said his focus on Madison never wavered. He also said he's proud to be in Wisconsin's capital city.
"There were people who were surprised and shocked [when I was named a finalist] because they didn't see any difference in the way I behaved, the way I performed," Barnes said. "That's what you're going to continue to see."
