MADISON, Wis. -- In the aftermath of what prosecutors called "one of the most horrific sexual assaults in recent memory," Fox News ran a headline tying the incident to a "defunded" Madison Police Department.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes pushed back on that notion during an interview airing Sunday on For the Record.