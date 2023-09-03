MADISON, Wis. -- A city program that aims to de-escalate emergency behavioral health calls is set to expand again as it celebrates its second birthday.
September 1 marked the two-year anniversary of the launch of Madison's Community Alternative Response Emergency Services crisis response program.
Rather than sending law enforcement to a non-violent behavioral health emergency call, when possible, the CARES team responds to those calls, helping to keep those in crisis out of jails and emergency rooms through de-escalation and trauma-informed care.
"We were tasked with having a civilian team of a crisis worker and a paramedic to be a non-law-enforcement response to these crises in our city," Ché Stedman, the Madison Fire Department's Assistant Chief of Medical Affairs, recalled during an interview that aired Sunday on For the Record.
Since then, the team has responded to more than 3,200 calls, the vast majority of which are addressed without involving police.
It's set to expand to weekend hours on Sept. 16, and that's not the only development Stedman expects to see.
"Later this year, we're hoping to add a third team during the week during the peak hours, and peak hours for us means that we know that there is a certain time of day that these type of calls generally happen or the volume of these calls is much higher so we try to put our folks in service during those times," he said.
When it comes to the program's work since launch, Stedman said he's "really proud of our teams."
"The operations have gone great, the crisis worker and the paramedic, those teams are doing fantastic work and doing unseen interventions, de-escalating the situation and referring those folks to the appropriate resources in the community."
The collaboration between various city and county agencies, he added, helps provide better outcomes for those in crisis and do what's best for the patient.
