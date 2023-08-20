MADISON, Wis. -- All eyes will be on Milwaukee next week when the city plays host to the first Republican presidential primary election of the 2024 campaign season.
But just days before candidates take to the stage at Fiserv Forum, the number of podiums crews need to set up could still change.
As of Friday, eight candidates had qualified for the debate: former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Vice President Mike Pence.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Friday he too had reached the qualification threshold, but it remained unclear whether he had actually done so.
The full lineup will be announced by Monday afternoon, Republican National Committee Co-Chair Drew McKissick told News 3 Now's Naomi Kowles in an interview that aired Sunday on For the Record.
In order to qualify, candidates must reach at least 1% support in three national polls or 1% in two national polls and 1% "in one early state poll from two separate 'carve out' states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina)," according to the RNC. Each candidate must also have received donations from at least 40,000 unique donors, including at least 200 donors per state or territory in 20 or more states and territories.
The debate is being hosted by Fox News, the Young America's Foundation and Rumble.
Will Trump attend?
Trump is the heavy frontrunner in polls, but he may not be on the stage Wednesday night. Friday morning, The New York Times reported the former president would skip the debate and instead take part in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Asked about the possibility that the leading candidate may not attend, McKissick said regardless of an individual candidate's presence he believes the debate will give voters "a great look at a bunch of candidates who, under any measure, would do a far better job representing our country and promoting policies that Americans care about than Joe Biden."
"At the end of the day, you don't know who's going to show up until we actually get there," he said. "The president would certainly qualify; we've got, I believe... probably seven or eight other candidates who will qualify as well. You know, in the '15 cycle we weren't sure if President Trump was going to participate then as well just as we are now, so we'll see."
It's up to each candidate to decide whether they want to attend, McKissick added.
"We're working to put together debates that again can showcase the candidates that we offer to the American people, so it's up to the individual candidates what they do, whether they participate, whether they attempt to do events at other venues at competing times or not, that's not for us to decide," he said.
Following the news that Trump may not attend, Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said in a statement the former president "wants to avoid appearing in Wisconsin because he knows Wisconsin is a state that illustrates his failed leadership."
"Just this week, Foxconn announced another move out of the state," Munoz continued. "Wisconsinites soundly rejected his ongoing efforts to ban abortion in the state’s Supreme Court election earlier this year. He cannot hide from the fact that Wisconsinites rejected him in 2020, and will reject the MAGA agenda again in 2024."
Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who ran for president during the 2016 election cycle, said on For the Record last week he wants to see Trump on stage.
"He's a prizefighter and a prizefighter belongs in the ring defending his title," Walker said.
Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker wants to see former President Donald Trump take to the debate stage in Milwaukee later this month.Hear more from Walker on For the Record, airing at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on WISC-TV and Channel3000+.MORE: https://t.co/eyzmMEQc06 pic.twitter.com/UX4ynnL810— News 3 Now / Channel 3000 (@WISCTV_News3) August 11, 2023
Looking ahead
After Wednesday's debate, the RNC has scheduled another debate for next month. That event, set for Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in southern California, will be hosted by Fox Business, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, Univision, and Rumble.
Republicans will again descend on Milwaukee next year for the party's 2024 nominating convention.
Watch the full interview above.
News 3 Now will have live team coverage ahead of and following Wednesday's debate from Milwaukee. Watch on WISC-TV or Channel3000+.
