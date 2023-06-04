MADISON, Wis. -- One of the Republican lawmakers behind a series of abortion-related bills introduced in recent days said his goal is to make it "crystal clear" that medical procedures aimed at saving a pregnant woman's life would not run afoul of the state's abortion ban.
One of those lawmakers, Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, joined Will Kenneally on For the Record to discuss the package.
"There's been a lot of criticism over the years, which I think [is] unfair, that Republicans are only 'pro birth,'" Quinn said on Sunday's edition of For the Record. "We want to support families. We want to support women. We want to support those babies and young children both in the womb after they're born. And so we just want to make it clear that we want to pass bills that embrace them both, both mother and child."
In the wake of that decision, Quinn said there has been a lack of clarity about what is and is not covered by the ban.
"There was a lot of rhetoric, a lot of misinformation, especially at the national level, that I think really scared people into, 'What kind of access do or do I not have when it comes to possible medical emergencies when I'm carrying my child?' And so we just want to make it crystal clear that the pro-life community has never considered the removal of a miscarriage or the removal of an ectopic pregnancy or those kinds of situations that threaten the life of the mother as an abortion, because if you're not intentionally ending a human life, if you're not intentionally aborting that child, trying to end their life, that's not an abortion, and it's never been considered one from the pro-life community," he said.
Quinn said he has not yet heard from the medical community about the proposals but added it's early in the process.
Ultimately, it comes down to whether the medical procedure is intended to terminate a pregnancy or not, he said.
Asked if he thinks the legislation has a chance of becoming law, Quinn said he's optimistic.
"I would argue, even for those that are pro-choice, why would you not want to create more clarity? Why would you not want to give physicians more clarity? We can have the debates of when does life start? Is it conception? Is it six weeks, 12 weeks, 20 weeks? We can have those debates. But today, let's take off the table for women that fear if they miscarry, they can't go in and have the child removed or that can't receive treatment because they're currently pregnant. Let's take those situations off the table and then have that debate on when does life begin another day," he said.
Other bills as part of the package would provide additional funding to adoption programs and pregnancy resource centers.
Watch the full interview above.
