MADISON, Wis. -- One of the Republican lawmakers behind a series of abortion-related bills introduced in recent days said his goal is to make it "crystal clear" that medical procedures aimed at saving a pregnant woman's life would not run afoul of the state's abortion ban.

On May 30, a group of Republicans introduced a package of four bills which they said "clarify support for both the mother and the child."

