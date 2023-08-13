"What we saw this time was there were a number of things that were replicated from our 2018 report that we saw again, but then there were also some improvements and then still some opportunities, I think, for improvements going forward," she said in an interview that aired Sunday on For the Record.
Among the items that can be improved upon, she added, establishing more consistency across judicial branches on case handling.
"For injunction hearings, which are long-term restraining orders, the judges rotate hearing injunction hearings, and so we have 17 circuit court judges here in Dane County, so there's sort of 17 different ways of how injunction hearings are approached, and some of the practices that we're seeing from judges are really great and some of them are not so great," Barry said.
One way to improve consistency, the report concluded, would be creating a dedicated branch of judges to handle domestic violence cases to develop expertise on the subject.
It also recommends improvements when it comes to the handling of cases involving firearms.
"When a domestic abuse injunction is granted, there's different types of injunctions -- there's domestic abuse ones and then there's harassment, and people who are experiencing intimate partner violence typically can choose whichever one. With domestic abuse ones, there is a mandatory firearm prohibition where the respondent, if it's been granted, and the person that the injunction has been granted against must relinquish their firearms," Barry explained. "We saw in some cases where judges were explicitly asking about firearms, and in other cases the domestic abuse injunction was granted but there was really no follow-up dialogue about whether or not there were firearms in the respondent's ownership, and so making sure that that is followed because that is a statutory requirement."
Watch the full interview above.
---
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources available to help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is open 24/7 at 800-799-7233. DAIS -- Domestic Abuse Intervention Services -- can be reached by phone at 608-251-4445, by text 24/7 at 608-420-4638 or online at abuseintervention.org.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.