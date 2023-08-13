The way domestic abuse cases are handled in Dane County court can be improved, according to a recent report from Domestic Abuse Intervention Services.

The organization's 2021-2022 Court Watch Report, the first since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic began, helps bring about positive social change through education and outreach, DAIS' executive director Shannon Barry said.