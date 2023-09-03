On Thursday, Republican lawmakers began circulating six bills that would make some licensing changes for child care aimed at increasing capacity and create a pre-tax savings account that parents could use to cover child care expenses.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- For parents, having easy access to child care can make all the difference. A handful of bills circulating at the Wisconsin State Capitol aim to help.

On Thursday, Republican lawmakers began circulating six bills that would make some licensing changes for child care aimed at increasing capacity and create a pre-tax savings account that parents could use to cover child care expenses.