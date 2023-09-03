MADISON, Wis. -- For parents, having easy access to child care can make all the difference. A handful of bills circulating at the Wisconsin State Capitol aim to help.
On Thursday, Republican lawmakers began circulating six bills that would make some licensing changes for child care aimed at increasing capacity and create a pre-tax savings account that parents could use to cover child care expenses.
It's the first GOP child care proposal the state has seen recently and comes after Democrats repeatedly blasted Republicans for not including more child care funding in the biennial budget despite a surplus of funds in the state's coffers.
"That surplus is one-time money and [the federal pandemic-era] Child Care Counts [program] isn't going to be sustainable," Rep. Joy Goeben, R-Hobart, who is sponsoring five of the six bills and who used to run a child care facility, said during an interview that aired Sunday on For the Record. "So we need to look and try to find solutions to our... I have had people say we have a broken child care system. So let's look at trying to find ways to fix that system."
Democrats have argued the Republican proposal only de-regulates the industry and does nothing to actually fund child care centers.
"Child care is incredibly important for our economy and our employers," Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, said. "We know that one of the main barriers that people have to employment or to being able to take on more hours or promotion is lack of affordable child care. We've had a long running crisis in the state; in the last less than 20 years, we've lost more than half of our child care providers. People in half the state are in a child care desert, which means that there are three kids for every single slot that's available. It is the most important thing we could do to address our workforce shortage to make sure that we stabilize the child care industry and don't lose any more child care slots."
Asked if she thinks the proposals will earn support across the aisle, Goeben said they are good ideas regardless of who proposed them.
"We need to get these conversations started, and a child care savings account, that shouldn't be controversial. Allowing certified providers to care for the maximum amount that they are already certified for whether or not the child is related, that really shouldn't be controversial. Creating a large family child care center, which allows an increase of four children with another adult, that really shouldn't be controversial," she said. "These are good ideas that should go forward, and let's find solutions for our child care issues, not just, you know, shut down because I'm not in the right political party."