In a reversal of stance, Gov. Tony Evers said he's open to negotiating with Republicans later this year after he vetoed GOP-authored tax cuts for those in Wisconsin's top two broad tax brackets earlier this week.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- Gov. Tony Evers said on For the Record Sunday that he's open to negotiating with Republicans later this year after he vetoed GOP-authored tax cuts for those in Wisconsin's top two broad tax brackets earlier this week.

When Evers signed Wisconsin's biennial budget into law on Wednesday, he removed the proposed tax cuts for those in the state's top two tax brackets, which cover single filers making more than roughly $27,000 and married couples making more than roughly $37,000.

Reps. Born and Vos, among others, have accused Evers of failing to follow through with agreements made during negotiations amid the budget process and said the governor has not negotiated in good faith.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Among Evers' 51 budget vetoes was one pertaining to education funding. With a few strokes of his pen, he changed the wording of the legislation to give Wisconsin schools a funding increase until 2425.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Tags