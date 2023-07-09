MADISON, Wis. -- In a reversal of stance, Gov. Tony Evers said he's open to negotiating with Republicans later this year after he vetoed GOP-authored tax cuts for those in Wisconsin's top two broad tax brackets earlier this week.
When Evers signed Wisconsin's biennial budget into law on Wednesday, he removed the proposed tax cuts for those in the state's top two tax brackets, which cover single filers making more than roughly $27,000 and married couples making more than roughly $37,000.
In an interview Friday airing on For the Record Sunday morning, the governor said he would consider future legislation on tax cuts for those not included under the budget but reiterated his stance that tax cuts need to be focused on middle-class Wisconsinites rather than the wealthy.
"If we can work something out and look at that, that's fine," he said. "I understand the broadness of that area is something I could not deal with with a veto, but at the end of the day, the bottom line is that it has to be a middle class tax cut, it can't be everything for the wealthy folks in the state of Wisconsin, as simple as that."
"So [Republicans] can come back with something different that we can agree to, let's have it, but at the end of the day, if it just do what they put in the budget, I'll veto that again," he continued."
fEarlier this week, however, Evers told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel during a stop in Wausau he would not support a push from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and other Republicans to introduce a standalone tax bill with the same proposed cuts.
"(If) their concern now is that there isn't a big enough tax cut for the middle class, all they had do to was adopt mine to begin with," the paper quoted Evers as saying.
Wisconsin currently has four tax brackets; the third covers single filers making between $27,630 and $304,170 as well as married joint filers making between $36,840 and $405,550. The fourth covers incomes above those ranges.
Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, told News 3 Now he was "disappointed" in the governor's tax cut veto.
"I mean, really 95% of the income tax cut was vetoed by the governor," Born, the co-chair of the budget-writing Joint Committee on Finance, said in an interview. "That includes a huge middle class tax cut, something that he campaigned on last cycle and said he wanted to do and then really didn't do it when it was put in front of him, so that's pretty disappointing."
Vos made similar comments Thursday on WISN-AM's The Jay Weber Show, blasting the governor for what Vos called his hypocrisy to campaign on cutting middle-class taxes.
"He clearly could have signed the tax cut for the broad middle bracket and maybe not sign the one for the upper income bracket -- which I still think we should do -- but he could have done that and at least kept his promise, but instead he's just breaking his word and returning to form," Vos said.
For his part, Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said he was "very glad" to see Evers veto "a significant part of the Republican tax cut for the wealthy and instead call for legislators to come back and fund priorities like child care that were left out of this budget."
"This was an incredibly disappointing budget for me coming from the Republicans because we had a $7 billion surplus -- there's so much that we could've done with that and that we needed to do with that," he said.
Budget battles
Born and Vos, among others, have accused Evers of failing to follow through with agreements made during negotiations amid the budget process and said the governor has not negotiated in good faith.
"I think it would be pretty easy to point out that the education funding, you know, the negotiations with the governor on shared revenue and education were for $325 per pupil increases. I don't think anyone was negotiating in good faith, if they're claiming that those negotiations were for 400 years. I mean, that's not anything that would have come up in any reasonable conversation with any leaders in this state Capitol, so to say that that's what was negotiated, I think, would just not be factually accurate," Born said.
Evers took issue with those accusations.
"The work we've done behind closed doors, we did exactly. Our work behind closed doors had to do with shared revenue... it did not have to do with income tax, and so the shared revenue piece obviously... took into account issues around schools and other things. But at the end of the day, whatever we did and said behind closed doors, we did," the governor said.
Centuries of education funding
Among Evers' 51 budget vetoes was one pertaining to education funding. With a few strokes of his pen, he changed the wording of the legislation to give Wisconsin schools a funding increase until 2425, rather than the 2024-25 school year as initially written.
Doing so outraged Republicans.
"It was unfortunate to see the veto that he made with education funding, to extend an annual increase out 400 years is kind of a weird gimmick, it's kind of an irresponsible way to play with the statutes and the budget," Born said. "Obviously, education has changed a lot over just the last 100 years, and to say that we're going to fund something annually at the same amount for 400 years, it's kind of ridiculous. We don't know what it's going to look like, we don't know what state budgets are going to look like."
The governor argued there was "not a lot of cloak and dagger going on" with his veto, which he noted other governors have had the opportunity to do in the past.
"Of course we look at ways to improve a budget, whether it's in the area of schools or other things by making creative vetoes or just regular vetoes and partial vetoes, so we go through it with a very fine tooth and comb and we have lots of smart people in the budget office and elsewhere that have done this, and so yes, it was clear that we had an opportunity here," he said.
He added his office looked into other similar potential vetoes, but ultimately education funding was the "one that stood out as to make the most progress."
Asked about the potential for legal challenges, Evers said he believes his veto authority will hold up in court.
"It's been held up before; I can't believe that suddenly it's going to change, so yes, I think it'll hold up in court," he said. "We need to move on. I mean, a veto is a veto, and that's how it works in the state of Wisconsin. And I utilized something that my predecessors did, and with great happiness I was able to provide some certainty for schools going forward."
