MADISON, Wis. -- Dane County executive Joe Parisi said on For the Record this week that he wants to change department head positions to civil service roles after several weeks of turmoil surrounding his failed appointment process to lead the Department of Human Services.
Last month, Parisi appointed State Rep. Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison) to lead the county's largest department, a move that generated backlash from the board as well as allegations of racism from Stubbs's supporters to board supervisors who opposed her appointment.
The vast majority of the board's supervisors rejected her appointment, saying she did not have the experience to lead an 800-member department. This week, Parisi responded by appointing Gloria Reyes, who had publicly backed Stubbs for the role to a temporary co-deputy director position, in a move that does not need county board approval.
Backlash as board members say executive circumvented their authority
"The Executive’s announcement came as a surprise," board chair Patrick Miles told News 3 Now after the decision became public. "It strikes me as contrary to his statement last week that we needed to take a step back for healing and to consider the next steps. The Executive’s opaque process (if you can call it a process) is what led to the problematic appointment the Board voted down last week."
Miles was glad to see a national search firm being used, he wrote, but didn't fully trust the process and believed appointing Reyes as co-deputy director was both circumventing board authority as well as being a vote of no confidence in interim director Astra Iheukumere.
"I hope he is committed to using an independent third party in that effort and that hiring Ms. Reyes in an LTE capacity isn’t a thinly veiled attempt to manipulate the process and to position a person without proper, transparent vetting," Miles wrote.
On For the Record, Parisi rejected suggestions from Miles and other board supervisors that the move was done to circumvent the board's authority.
"It's not circumventing anything," Parisi said. "It's bringing in some temporary capacity at management so people can just, at the department, get back to work, have that extra management capacity, not having a person doing two jobs."
Parisi defended the move as a routine step to help manage the department in the interim while he pivoted to using a national search committee to search for a permanent director.
"I've been in this office for 12 years, and I think people know that my way of operating is not to engage in endless public back and forth. I think we need to return to more civil discourse," Parisi said.
Parisi wants to change how department heads are hired
Following what became a historically controversial appointment process surrounding the empty top job at the county's largest department, Parisi says he wants to "de-politicize" the process in the future by changing department head positions to civil service roles.
And some news -- @DaneCoJoe tells me he wants to change these roles to civil service positions in the future, a role that wouldn't require board approval. He believes it would be a way to de-politicize the hiring process
Civil service roles would only require his appointment and would not need approval from the county board, he said on For the Record. He would utilize a third-party national search firm to narrow down candidates, rather than select them himself.
"I think it's really important that we look at solutions right now looking forward," he said. "We can keep rehashing the back and forth, but that doesn't help anyone, it certainly doesn't help our community."
