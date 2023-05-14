Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joins For the Record to talk about his recent clashes with members of the county board and the search for someone to lead the county's Human Services department.

MADISON, Wis. -- Dane County executive Joe Parisi said on For the Record this week that he wants to change department head positions to civil service roles after several weeks of turmoil surrounding his failed appointment process to lead the Department of Human Services.

Last month, Parisi appointed State Rep. Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison) to lead the county's largest department, a move that generated backlash from the board as well as allegations of racism from Stubbs's supporters to board supervisors who opposed her appointment.

Investigative Reporter

Naomi Kowles is an investigative reporter for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. If you have an investigative story you would like her to look into, she can be contacted at nkowles@wisctv.com.