MADISON, Wis. -- The climate change conversation among eight Republican presidential hopefuls during the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday was "disturbing," Dr. Robert Kraig, the executive director of Citizen Action of Wisconsin, said.

The roughly five minutes spent on the topic during the two-hour debate at Fiserv Forum saw much of the time devolve into personal attacks, with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy at one point calling all of his opponents "bought and paid for" and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie saying Ramaswamy sounded like ChatGPT.

