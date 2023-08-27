MADISON, Wis. -- The climate change conversation among eight Republican presidential hopefuls during the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday was "disturbing," Dr. Robert Kraig, the executive director of Citizen Action of Wisconsin, said.
The roughly five minutes spent on the topic during the two-hour debate at Fiserv Forum saw much of the time devolve into personal attacks, with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy at one point calling all of his opponents "bought and paid for" and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie saying Ramaswamy sounded like ChatGPT.
When Fox News moderator Martha MacCallum asked candidates to raise their hands if they believed human behavior was causing climate change, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis quickly jumped in and said, "we're not schoolchildren, let's have the debate."
DeSantis did not say whether he believed human activity was a factor in a changing climate, but Ramaswamy made his stance clear.
"The climate change agenda is a hoax," he said.
Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, meanwhile, said she believes climate change is real and that while Republicans care about clean air and water, "there's a right way to do it."
"First of all, yes, is climate change real? Yes it is, but if you want to go and really change the environment, then we need to start telling China and India that they have to lower their emissions," Haley, who formerly served as the governor of South Carolina, said.
Clean energy subsidies, she added, only help China, where many of the batteries for electric vehicles are manufactured.
The other South Carolinian on the stage, Sen. Tim Scott, took a similar tone, arguing that the United States would put itself at an economic disadvantage by putting reducing emissions ahead of job creation.
"If we want the environment to be better -- and we all do -- the best thing to do is to bring our jobs home from China," he said.
Those responses, Kraig said in an interview that aired Sunday on For the Record, were "very disturbing as far as the leadership we need because climate change is very manageable within our means and could create great prosperity and greater equity if we do what we need to do."
Kraig described what he saw on stage as avoidance and denial, arguing the Republican Party is "very much in hock to the fossil fuel industry."
Of Haley's insistence that China and India do more to curb their emissions, Kraig said that doesn't negate the United States' need to do the same.
"The United States has produced the most carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of any country by far and continues to do so more than China or India per capita," he said, "so we not only have a moral obligation, it's to our benefit."
