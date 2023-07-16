Drought conditions in southern Wisconsin this spring and summer have helped to fuel numerous wildfires, including one that burned around 3,000 acres of land at Fort McCoy in April and another that torched hundreds of acres near Coloma earlier this month.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- Drought conditions in southern Wisconsin this spring and summer have helped to fuel numerous wildfires, including one that burned around 3,000 acres of land at Fort McCoy in April and another that torched hundreds of acres near Coloma earlier this month.

Not only have firefighters been busier than normal due to the amount of fires, they're also battling more fires later in the year than is typical for Wisconsin.