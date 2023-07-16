MADISON, Wis. -- Drought conditions in southern Wisconsin this spring and summer have helped to fuel numerous wildfires, including one that burned around 3,000 acres of land at Fort McCoy in April and another that torched hundreds of acres near Coloma earlier this month.
Not only have firefighters been busier than normal due to the amount of fires, they're also battling more fires later in the year than is typical for Wisconsin.
In just the past week, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has seen at least 50 fires, and there may be others the agency didn't respond to that aren't included in that figure, Ron Schneider, a DNR fire specialist, said in an interview that aired on For the Record.
"Generally, our forest fire season in Wisconsin is usually March, April and May, and usually by the end of May the grass turns green, we don't have many problems with forest fires being ignited," he said. "This year due to the drought conditions, we have a lot of people that maybe in the past said, 'Well I'm going to wait until June or I'm going to wait until July to burn that pile of leaves or to burn that pile of brush because typically it's very green.' We're not seeing that this year; due to the drought, our fields are just as dry -- if not drier -- now as they were right after snowmelt in April and May."
The number one cause of wildfires in the state, Schneider said, is people burning debris. Because of that, the DNR often tells people to consider burning large brush fires in the winter when there's snow on the ground.
Debris burning has been identified as the cause of the Pallet Fire near Coloma; DNR officials said a burn pile reignited to start the blaze.
Other common causes of fires are equipment-related -- things like a rock being kicked up from a lawn mower or a chain dragging on pavement creating a spark -- as well as downed power lines igniting grass or brush.
Those who do burn outdoors this summer should never leave fires unattended, keep a water supply nearby and make sure they completely extinguish all ashes, he said.
Asked whether he believes what the state has experienced in 2023 is a new normal, Schneider said busy periods tend to be cyclical, adding it's not just Wisconsin that is abnormally dry.
"I think about every 10-15 years we run into a drought situation in the Midwest, and this year, especially in Canada, they had a historically early wildfire season -- usually their fires don't start until July, this time of year; this year they started in May and June -- and just the way the weather patterns are with the air, we're seeing a lot more of the Canadian smoke than we normally do," he said.
That Canadian wildfire smoke has drifted into Wisconsin, prompting numerous air quality advisories this season.
With multiple rounds of rain moving through southern Wisconsin this week, Schneider said he's hopeful conditions will improve. Still, it will take more rain still for the region to catch up on its deficit.
