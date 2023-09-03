Labor issues have become more visible recently due to a number of high-profile strikes, including those involving Hollywood writers. Several other strikes have been narrowly avoided, including one involving workers at UPS.
That echoes national strikes and unionization pushes among those in the creative and service industries.
"In general, every one of these groups of workers has their own specific reasons, but I'd say the overarching thing is... that workers are trying to advocate for their interests," Dr. Michael Childers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison's School for Workers said in an interview that aired Sunday on For the Record.
While the number of worker groups filing petitions seeking to unionize has gone up, Childers said, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Labor Relations Board found union representation fell from 11.6% in 2021 to 11.3% in 2022. Still, an additional 200,000 workers were covered by a union in 2022 than the previous year.
The latest jobs report also showed average hourly pay rose 0.2% from July to August, the smallest gain in a year and a half. Wages were up 4.3% from August 2022.
That's a mixed bag for workers.
"There's still a gap between what workers have been able to get back in terms of their wages and where inflation's heading, which frankly is what the Fed wants to see in terms of making sure that wages are not inflaming additional inflation rates," he said, "so again, workers are trying to get caught up but that has eased significantly, so while it's anybody's guess what the Fed will do, that's probably an indicator that they shouldn't have to raise rates yet again at this point."
A low unemployment rate benefits workers, he added, because it gives them more options in a competitive job market.
Watch the full interview above.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.