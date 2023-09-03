Labor issues have become more visible recently due to a number of high-profile strikes, including those involving Hollywood writers.

MADISON, Wis. -- Since being established nationally in 1894, the first Monday of September has been celebrated as Labor Day, a holiday recognizing the contributions of workers and labor unions.

Labor issues have become more visible recently due to a number of high-profile strikes, including those involving Hollywood writers. Several other strikes have been narrowly avoided, including one involving workers at UPS.