MADISON, Wis. -- In the coming days, the Wisconsin branch of a bipartisan national effort to instill faith in elections is set to launch.
The effort, dubbed Keep our Republic in a nod to the well-known quote from Benjamin Franklin, comprises of lawmakers and officials from both sides of the aisle in key swing states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as national leaders.
Among the Wisconsinites taking part are former Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton and former state Sen. Kathy Bernier. Both joined Will Kenneally on For the Record to talk about their work and goals.
A transcript of that interview -- lightly edited for clarity -- is below.
Will Kenneally: So we're sitting down in June of 2023, and I want to get a sense of why is it important to start these conversations now?
Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton: "I think it's really important to because we have had a lot of tumult and a loss of trust in the legitimacy of our elections in Wisconsin in particular. This is sort of a frail democracy, and we're working and launching a civic education project that will help people understand better what they can do and make sure that every person who's eligible can vote, that their vote counts, that the vote stands and that they are helping be part of this project across the state."
Will Kenneally: Senator Bernier, we're about a little less than a year out from the April presidential primary here in Wisconsin. Are people are still even paying attention to this stuff right now?
Sen. Kathy Bernier: "Well, our goal is to bring attention to it because we can't have what's happened in the last several years of calling into question our electoral system to delegitimizing our electoral system and/or the individuals who were truly elected and undermined. So we have to make sure that the electorate understands the electoral process, have confidence in it, and that the vote stands. And I think you cannot start too early. Wisconsin is going to be in the eye of the nation as far as a battleground state, and we cannot have calls to decertify an election once it is fully certified and all of the legal challenges have been made. It needs to stand and the winner needs to be supported. And so I think that's our goal. And I think Barbara and I have been working together and will continue to work together through 2024."
Will Kenneally: I want to ask, too, because we've seen a lot of questions being raised over the last couple of years. Just get a sense of like what the day to day will look like, especially in your advisory role. Senator, do you have a sense of kind of what the product is going to be from this advisory council?
Sen. Kathy Bernier: "Well, it's not a one-size-fits-all. Keep Our Republic has a mission and we're going to stick with that mission, but we're going to customize that mission for Wisconsin. And so they're focusing, our focus with Keep Our Republic is in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. And so I am going to, as the state director, bring the advisory council together. Our goal is to hopefully bring us together in August as a group, and then we're going to go out with one voice in unity with that voice on what we're going to do involving educating our public. And that may be involving clergy, sheriffs, police association[s], county association[s]. We have a plan to do that. We're fairly new. So we are going to ebb and flow a little bit, nut the advisory council is going to help me with our mission and our educational opportunities. Hopefully, the media will also help us out."
Will Kenneally: So I also want to ask you, it seems like a tall order, especially with some of the questions that we've seen over the last couple of years. Is it possible to kind of get that confidence back in especially Wisconsin's election ahead of that April presidential primary?
Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton: "I think it is. I think that the design that Keep our Republic has put forward for these state councils to start and launch is brilliant. I mean, we are profoundly nonpartisan or bipartisan in our composition. There's a wide range of perspectives: former elected officials, [a] former U.S. attorney, people who have expertise in elections in different ways. So we may all have different points of view on a variety of other public policy issues, but we are one in this, and it's a deep level of patriotism and concern for preserving our republic and our democracy. So I think that the focus on it being very local and finding ways to help people come together, have a dialog and understand the risks, the emerging risks, the ones that we already know about, the threats to our election officials, all of that."
Will Kenneally: Senator, I want to turn to you and tap your expertise as being a local elections official. One of my favorite anecdotes was a few years ago, I was interviewing the town clerk in Fulton Township in Rock County, and I show up to her office and she kind of pops up and says, "Hey, are you here for a dog license?" It's fascinating to me to kind of understand that the people that actually run the elections here in Wisconsin do everything from licensing people's dogs to, especially you obviously being the county clerk at that point, a staff hire. Can you describe just kind of what the day-to-day life is like for a local election official?
Sen. Kathy Bernier: "So as a county clerk, I issued all the dog licenses out to the municipal clerks or actually treasurers as well and did marriage licenses and a number of other things. But that's okay because elections are intermittent. It seems like they're ongoing, especially in the cycle where you have four elections, two primaries and two generals in one year, but I wouldn't have it any other way. In most states, they have county clerks that run the elections from bottom up, Election Day activity and all of that. Wisconsin and Michigan in particular [are] the only two states where you have municipal clerks that actually run the Election Day activity and the electronic systems and all of that. But they have skin in the game. They have a commitment to their voters, their community. And so I think that's a good thing. As a county clerk, I would have to go out and hire precinct workers, and not having a good connection with them throughout the year for other purposes, such as dog licenses, then then I think it would be even more of a challenge. So I think that's one reason, just one of the reasons, why our electorate here in the state of Wisconsin should have a great deal of faith in our electoral system because we have municipal clerks who are either elected or hired by their local communities making sure that that system is working well."
