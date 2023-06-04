In the coming days, the Wisconsin branch of a bipartisan national effort to instill faith in elections is set to launch.

The effort, dubbed Keep our Republic in a nod to the well-known quote from Benjamin Franklin, comprises of lawmakers and officials from both sides of the aisle in key swing states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as national leaders.

